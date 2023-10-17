SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 71-year-old killed in a two-vehicle crash near Selma on Monday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday after CHP received multiple calls about the incident on northbound Highway 99, north of Mountain View Avenue.

The woman killed was identified as 71-year-old Maria Trinidad Esquivel of Clovis. She was a passenger in an SUV that was hit in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the crash has been arrested and identified, according to the CHP. Officers say he was suspected to be driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Officers say that due to the driver’s level of alcohol impairment, he failed to avoid colliding with the rear of the SUV, causing it to travel off the roadway and crash into a concrete barrier.

CHP says the surviving three parties in the SUV that was hit were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers say the driver did not sustain any injuries and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.