FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person who was killed Wednesday night after a semi-truck collided with a vehicle near San Joaquin.

The coroner identified the victim as 70-year-old Agustina Cano-De Arambula, of San Joaquin.

According to the California Highway Patrol around 9:20 p.m., CHP received a call of an injury collision on Manning Avenue east of Yuba Avenue, in Fresno County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 32-year-old man was driving a Freightliner truck and trailer within a grape vineyard/field.

The Freightliner traveling southbound made a left turn out of a field onto eastbound Manning Avenue, directly into the path of a Honda CRV traveling westbound on Manning Avenue.

Officers say the driver of the Honda, a 72-year-old man, struck the axle area of the Freightliner’s rear trailer.

Both the driver of the Honda and his wife Cano-De Arambula sustained major injuries and officers say she was life-flighted to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor and the investigation is ongoing, officers say.