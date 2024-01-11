FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was left in critical condition after he was hit by a car in central Fresno earlier this month has died, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials have also identified the man as 70-year-old Fernando Gutierrez of Fresno.

According to police, Gutierrez was found in the roadway near Shields Avenue and Palm Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 5. He was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

The driver who struck Gutierrez did not remain at the scene, according to police.

The Fresno Police Department says the suspect’s vehicle was last seen northbound on Wilson Avenue from Shields Avenue.

Based on evidence obtained, officers believe the vehicle to be a two-door vehicle, similar to a Dodge Challenger. They say it will have damage to the front end and possible damage to the front windshield.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone who might have information regarding the driver or the whereabouts of this vehicle to notify Detective Christopher Ames at (559) 621-5065 or Detective Zack Chastain at (559) 621-5058.