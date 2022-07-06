FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the 7-year-old child who died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews respond to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on College and Mckenzie avenues.

Officials say 7-year-old Isaac Vallejo of Fresno was found dead inside the home, according to Fresno Fire Batallion Chief Devin McGuire.

McGuire says when crews arrived the house was fully involved. Several people were able to escape the fire by jumping out windows. One person was taken to a local hospital with a broken leg.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.