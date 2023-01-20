FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person struck and killed by a car in southwest Fresno on Tuesday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The victim of the crash was named as 67-year-old Madison Allen Jr. of Fresno. According to police, at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a woman who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when he walked in the way of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not see him and could not avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Officials say they do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.