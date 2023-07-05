CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 62-year-old man who was killed after he was struck by a Clovis Fire Department vehicle on the evening of the 4th of July was officially identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner’s Office officials say 62-year-old Melchor Mendoza of Clovis was struck around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the CHP, they responded to the scene within the City of Clovis after a Clovis Fire Department truck driven by a fire department supervisor struck a man walking across the road at Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue.

Officers say the 62-year-old was leaving a nearby store with another person and the two pedestrians walked towards Clovis Avenue. When they arrived, the other person stopped by the side of the road but the man did not. Officers say the man walked into the road and the driver of the fire department vehicle was unable to stop in time – striking the man and causing critical injuries.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say he went into the road around 200 feet from a marked crosswalk.

The incident remains under investigation.