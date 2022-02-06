IDENTIFIED: 5 men killed in head-on crash near Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the five men killed following a head-on vehicle collision near Millerton Lake on Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near Millerton Road and Marina Drive.

According to CHP officers, Javier Hernandez, 20 of Lemoore, Miguel Tijerina, 43 of Clovis, Marcelino Ramirez, 32 of Clovis, and John Carlin, 28 of Fresno, were traveling southbound on Millerton Road in a Hyundai when the collision occurred.

Authorities say for unknown reasons at this time, the driver of the Hyundai, later identified as Hernandez, crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed head-on into a Honda traveling northbound on Millerton Road.

CHP officials say all four men in the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene and one passenger inside the Honda, now identified as Ramandeep Sran, 48 of Kerman, was also pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Investigators say the driver and the other passenger in the Honda were transported to a local hospital with, “very severe injuries.” Authorities have not given an update on their conditions at this time.

According to officers, none of the men in the Hyundai were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and two of them were ejected from the vehicle.

Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office also say all four men in the Hyundai worked together at a local business.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.