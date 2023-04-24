FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 42-year-old Fresno man who was killed Friday night in a crash on Friant Road has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner Office announced on Monday.

According to the CHP, officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to a crash on Friant Road, near Lost Lake.

Investigators say the driver and his three adult passengers were going southbound on Friant Road when the GMC Envoy veered to the right, went onto the shoulder of the road, and overturned. Officers say that the SUV came to rest on its roof and the driver died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was identified on Monday as 42-year-old Jonathan Crosbie of Fresno. Investigators say they noticed the driver’s seatbelt appeared to be broken and failed to keep the man in his seat during the crash.

The three passengers, 32-year-old Cheyenne Perry of Coarsegold, 29-year-old Sara Davis of Visalia, and 34-year-old Monica Mitchell of Fresno suffered minor to major injuries.

The CHP says the use of alcohol may have been a factor in this crash, in addition to the possibility of street racing or reckless driving activity.

The incident remains under investigation.