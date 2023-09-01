FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities of the boy and the man killed in a crash in Fresno County on Friday have been released by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The victims of the crash were identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as four-year-old Enrique Flores Jr. of Del Rey and his uncle, 27-year-old Adrain Gonzalez of Fresno.

(CHP originally reported that the boy was five years old.)

The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at Bethel and Jefferson avenues, east of Del Rey.

CHP says the 27-year-old was driving a Honda and was traveling east on Jefferson Avenue approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Bethel Avenue when he was broadsided by a Chevrolet. The Chevrolet did not have a stop sign.

Investigators say there was no time for the driver of that Chevrolet to take evasive action – and it struck the Honda, sending both vehicles into an orchard on the northeast corner of the intersection and killing the man and the boy.

Five of the passengers in the Chevrolet were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

CHP says the four-year-old was not restrained in a child restraint seat, booster seat, or seatbelt at the time of the crash.