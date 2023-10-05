FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 34-year-old who was killed when she was struck by a train in Tulare County has been named.

First responders say they arrived on the scene and performed life-saving measures as they discovered 34-year-old Trinidad Rosas, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they believe Rosas has lived in the Visalia or Tulare area. The Tulare County Coroner’s office is currently searching for any relatives of Rosas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Enriquez of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office at (559) 687-7000. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email.