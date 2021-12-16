IDENTIFIED: 3 women accused of stealing $1K worth of perfume at Ulta Beauty in Fresno

From left to right: Keishia Battle, Sandoria VanHorn and Tiffany Jackson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officials have identified three women accused of a brazen theft at an Ulta Beauty in Fresno.

Police say Sandoria Van Horn, Keishia Battle and Tiffany Jackson were seen on surveillance cameras loading perfume up into small bags at the Ulta Beauty in Fashion Fair Mall.

Officers say after grabbing the items, the women ran out of the store and jumped into a getaway car that was waiting nearby.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the car, which was found a short time later in the area of Olive and Chestnut avenues. Officers say they also found over $1,000 worth of stolen perfume inside of the car.

The 3 women were arrested shortly after the incident, however, they were all released a short time later.