FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The three men who died in an early morning crash in Fresno County have been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

CHP says around 5:00 a.m. near Manny Avenue and Highway 33 a Toyota crashed into a semi-truck. All three occupants of the Toyota died from their injuries.

Deputies identified the deceased individuals as:

Juan Cortez, 53, Raisin City (driver)

Kevin Cruz Montesinos, 21, Raisin City

Amancio Hildago, 77, Raisin City

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.