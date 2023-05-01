1 dead after driver crashes into tent in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second woman who died following a crash into a tent in Fresno on April 24 was identified on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 61-year-old Kathy Esqueda, described as homeless in Fresno, was the second victim. She passed away in the hospital on April 26.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers received calls about a car crashing into a tent located near Ashlan Avenue, near Highway 41, and found two women injured. Both were rushed to a local hospital.

The other woman who passed away was identified as 30-year-old Brianna Britten.

Investigators say witnesses reported a woman and a child walking away from the crash. They were found soon afterward and it was determined that the woman who was behind the wheel was drunk, according to police.