FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed in the city on Monday near McLane High School.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Benito Cortez. Investigators say around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to 4205 East Union Avenue, near Cedar and Clinton avenues, regarding a report of a gunshot victim.

According to officials, deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were the first to arrive and found Cortez in the roadway, unresponsive, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and confirmed that Benito had died.

Fresno Police Department Homicide Detectives are actively investigating this incident. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.