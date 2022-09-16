MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15.

CHP officers say a pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. A sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 41 to the right of the pickup. As the northbound traffic lanes merge into one, the sedan and the pickup collided. Officers say the sedan spun out of control and traveled into the southbound lane, directly into the path of an SUV.

The SUV and the sedan crashed head-on, killing the driver. The driver was identified by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office as 23-year-old Kalia Emani Bess of Fresno.

CHP says the solo driver of the SUV sustained major injuries and was Life-Flighted to a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and drugs were a factor in this crash, CHP says.