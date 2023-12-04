FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 22-year-old, who was killed following a crash on Highway 99 in Fresno early Monday morning, has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

CHP says officers responded to Highway 99 north of Olive Avenue for a crash in the area around 2 a.m. Investigators say a Lexus ES350 driven by a 22-year-old woman was northbound on Highway 99.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office and her father have identified the 22-year-old woman as Angel Alejandra Aragon of Fresno.

CHP says a Nissan Versa was being driven by 28-year-old Luis Ochoa Lopez directly in front of the Nissan. Aragon failed to see the Nissan directly in her path in a sufficient amount of time and struck the rear of the Nissan.

According to CHP, Aragon veered out of control and sideswiped a tree within the east shoulder before driving through a chain-linked fence. She died at the scene. Lopez and his passengers were not injured.

Investigators say, Lopez, although not responsible for the crash, was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor on the part of Aragon pending toxicology results, according to CHP.