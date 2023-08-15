FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who was hit by a car and died early Monday morning in east-central Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to Clovis Avenue, north of Shields Avenue for a call of a vehicle that had just struck a pedestrian. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive woman in the southbound lanes of Clovis Avenue, between Dakota and Shields Avenues.

That woman was identified on Tuesday as 21-year-old Araceli Regino Hernandez of Kerman.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle said he was driving southbound on Clovis Avenue when he struck something in the road. When he stopped, he realized it was a person and called 911.

Police say the driver was cooperative with officers – and was a licensed driver who was traveling to work at the time of the crash.

A police officer who responded to the scene of this deadly crash was later struck by another driver while directing traffic around the area.