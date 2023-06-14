FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 20-year-old man who was hit and killed early in a Fresno County crash Tuesday morning has been identified.

The California Highway Patrol says around 3:00 a.m. Ruben Garcia, of Fresno, attempted to run across the intersection, eastbound on Central Avenue near Chestnut Avenue, directly in front of a truck.

CHP says the driver of the truck tried to take evasive action by turning the steering wheel abruptly to the left, however, he was unable to avoid a collision with the Garcia.

Garcia was hit and died at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this collision, according to CHP.

The incident remains under investigation.