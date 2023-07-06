FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities of the man and woman killed in Fresno on the 4th of July when a car hit the motorcycle they were riding have been released.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 55-year-old Michael Connors of Fresno and 50-year-old Arba Rene Smith of Clovis.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday as officers say they were called to the scene at Chestnut and Clinton Avenues for reports of a car crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say the driver of a vehicle had hit a motorcycle carrying a male and female passenger on the bike who were both wearing helmets.

Officers say one of the passengers of the motorcycle died at the scene and the other victim was transported to a local hospital and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A memorial was held Wednesday night for Connors and Smith held by their friends between Chestnut and Clinton Avenues.