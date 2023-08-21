FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two men who were killed after their motorcycles collided with each other last Thursday evening have been identified.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, the victims have been identified as 43-year-old Adell Vaughn and 38-year-old Catlin Lewis, both of Riverdale.

On August 17, at approximately 9:00 p.m., CHP received a call of an injury collision on Mt. Whitney Avenue west of Garfield Avenue.

Officers say both motorcycles collided with each other on the roadway. Both riders were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.