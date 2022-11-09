FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities say were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the intersection after it was reported that two cars had crashed head-on.

When officers arrived, they found Sandoval and Palacio pinned inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Both men were rushed to a local hospital, where officials say they later died of their injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned that 66-year-old Jamie Figueroa was driving under the influence of alcohol when he let his car drift into the opposite lane traffic.

Investigators say Figueroa’s car ended up in the path of Sandoval’s oncoming car, slamming head-on into it.

Figueroa was taken to a hospital to have his injuries treated and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol.