IDENTIFIED: 2 killed in fog crash on Hwy 41 named by Coroner’s office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who died following a two-vehicle crash in Fresno County last week were identified by the Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Officials say 34-year-old Efrain Hernandez and 20-year-old Alejo Jeronimo Moreno were both passengers in the same vehicle which collided with a pickup truck Friday morning.

According to the CHP, a van traveling eastbound on Floral Avenue was attempting to cross Highway 41. The driver was apparently unable to see a pickup truck traveling northbound on Highway 41 in the fast lane and the two collided.

Highway patrol officers say there were five people in the van. The two people in the truck were uninjured.