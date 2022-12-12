FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed in a Fresno County crash on Saturday were identified by the Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Officials say the driver Ray Rodarte, 24, of Del Rey, and the passenger, Ayala Gonzales, 24, of Fresno were both killed when the vehicle they were in went into the path of a semi-truck at the intersection of North and Dewolf avenues.

A resident who lives near the scene of Saturday’s crash says the incident was not the first time a crash has taken place at that intersection – and says changes need to be made.

CHP says the two victims were killed at the scene. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.