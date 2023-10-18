STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two girls who died in the house fire in Tulare County Tuesday morning have been identified.

The Tulare County Fire Department says the fire started around 4:15 a.m. at a home near Guthrie Dr. and Bruce Dr. in Strathmore.

In a GoFundMe, the family identified the two girls as 7-year-old Bobby Jean and 9-year-old Josie.

Officials say five people were taken to the hospital, the parents and three children. The parents and two of the children, the five-year-old and the 11-year-old, are still in critical condition.

The 13-year-old boy was uninjured but taken to the hospital for evaluation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.