MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The coroner identified the victim as Marquis Pratcher, 25, of Merced. The second person has been identified as a Caltran’s worker by the coroner. His name has not yet been released.

CHP says a vehicle driven by Pratcher was northbound on San Diego Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign. A pickup truck was headed west on California Avenue when the two vehicles collided killing both drivers.

No other people were involved in the crash and CHP says they are investigating.