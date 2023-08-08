FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims who died in a house fire in Southwest Fresno early Monday have been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies announced Tuesday.

Fire officials say the fire started near the intersection of Strother Avenue and Thorne Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of the deadly fire as 84-year-old Jimmie Hampton and her grandson, 58-year-old Rodney Hampton.

Fresno Fire Department crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes but made the tragic discovery of two bodies in the back bedroom of the house.

“The fire was under control around 7 a.m. But then once we found that there were fatalities and we were gonna need to do a further investigation, we halted some of the fire extinguishing activities so we could best preserve the fire ground,” said Captain Anthony Vaconcellos with Fresno Fire.

Fresno Fire’s Investigations Unit ask anyone who might have any information about the fire to call them at 559-621-2776.