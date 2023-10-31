MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women have been identified following a fatal collision Friday night in Madera County, according

Officers say they received a call regarding a traffic collision around 8:05 p.m. on Highway 99.

Upon arrival, they learned a woman in her late teens was driving an older model Toyota Camry northbound of the lanes of Highway 99, north of Highway 152 at a high rate of speed with four other female passengers.

Officers say the driver approached a curve in the roadway, traveled onto the east shoulder of the embankment, and hit a light pole. The vehicle then flipped.

CHP says, that as a result of the crash, the driver and one of the passengers sustained fatal injuries.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, those two women have been identified as 20-year-old Teresa Freyear from Planada and 19-year-old Karima Buitron from Madera.