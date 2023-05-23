FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two children who both went missing in the Kings River on Sunday and subsequently drowned have been identified.

The four-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister were both swept away by the fast-moving water in the Kings River at around 2:00 p.m., just below Pine Flat Dam. The body of the eight-year-old was recovered on Sunday and the body of the four-year-old boy was found on Monday.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, the eight-year-old girl was identified as Victoria Barajas and the four-year-old boy was Santiago Barajas. Both were from Fresno.

Officials say the boy was found just under two miles downstream from where he initially went in the water. His sister was found around a fifth-of-a-mile downstream from where they went in.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the family was having an outing at the river and were somewhere they should not have been when the children were swept away.

This drowning comes nearly two months after the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office closed the Kings River and San Joaquin River.