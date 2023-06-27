LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 19-year-old girl who was killed over the weekend at a party in Livingston has been identified by her family as they ask for community help to cover funeral costs.

According to GoFundMe, the victim of the shooting was identified as Lili Zaragoza.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sunset Drive and Washington Boulevard where they say they found one victim dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound early Sunday morning, following a shooting at a party.

Her life was taken away June 25, 2023 in a senseless act of violence. Lili was only 19 years old and had her whole life ahead of her, she graduated from Livingston High school and had barely graduated phlebotomy school. Her future was so bright! Those who knew her will always remember her happy and clever and full of jokes. Post made on GoFundMe page for Lili Zaragoza

The post also added that Lili recently assisted in raising money to help lay her father to rest.

The other victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds, deputies say.

Detectives are actively working on this case and are looking to talk to witnesses or anyone who was in attendance.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to please contact their Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.