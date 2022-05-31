FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 17-year-old victim in a weekend shooting in Fresno was identified by police on Tuesday as officers continue to investigate the incident.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers on separate calls heard gunshots shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the area of First Street and Clinton Avenue. Officers responded to the area and found four shooting victims – all of whom were teenagers.

Officers say one of the victims was 17, two of the victims were 16, and one was 15. The 17-year-old was struck by gunfire multiple times and died at the hospital around 30 minutes later.

Investigators do not believe that the other people at the scene were involved and only the 17-year-old was being targeted. He has been identified as Jovahn Portis. It is believed that Portis had a history with gangs.

Surveillance footage of the scene from a nearby liquor store is being reviewed by detectives.