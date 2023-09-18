FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the 15-year-old and 18-year-old who were killed in a head-on crash Friday night.

Officials have identified 18-year-old Yareli Lemus-Molina as the driver – and 15-year-old Dominick Reyes as the passenger.

Officers say the crash took place on Friday at around 10:00 p.m. when the Toyota Camry sedan being driven by Lemus-Molina was driving south on Highway 43, near Davis Avenue. According to investigators Lemus-Molina approached a slower-moving vehicle directly in front of him and attempted to pass by crossing over a solid yellow line a no-passing line.

As Lemus-Molina entered the opposing lane, a Land Rover SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 43, directly into the path of the sedan. The 57-year-old man driving the SUV was unable to avoid the sedan and both vehicles collided head-on. Both Lemus-Molina and Reyes were killed in the crash. According to the CHP, Reyes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The sedan’s rear passenger – as well as the driver and passenger of the SUV each sustained major injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

CHP says officers believe the occupants of the sedan were using marijuana prior to the crash, pending toxicology results. The crash remains under investigation.