FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A 14-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash Saturday morning has been identified, according to officials.

Officials have identified the 14-year-old as Marissa Cardona from Laton.

The California Highway Patrol says that Cardona died from the impact of the collision, and the driver, Cardona’s mother, was also seriously injured.

Around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to calls about the crash at the intersection of Mt. Whitney and Cedar avenues, near Laton.

During their investigation, officers say they determined that a Lexus had run a stop sign and was in the path of the vehicle Cardona was in.

The crash caused the Lexus to roll over several times before both cars came to a rest in the dirt lot, according to officials.

Both occupants of the Lexus, also believed to be a mother and a daughter, were taken to critical medical care units, according to CHP officials.

Officials say they believe both vehicles were on their way to a sports event.

Drugs or alcohol were not a cause of the crash, and everyone had their seatbelts on, according to CHP.