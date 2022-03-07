FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A 14-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash Saturday morning has been identified, according to officials.
Officials have identified the 14-year-old as Marissa Cardona from Laton.
The California Highway Patrol says that Cardona died from the impact of the collision, and the driver, Cardona’s mother, was also seriously injured.
Around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to calls about the crash at the intersection of Mt. Whitney and Cedar avenues, near Laton.
During their investigation, officers say they determined that a Lexus had run a stop sign and was in the path of the vehicle Cardona was in.
The crash caused the Lexus to roll over several times before both cars came to a rest in the dirt lot, according to officials.
Both occupants of the Lexus, also believed to be a mother and a daughter, were taken to critical medical care units, according to CHP officials.
Officials say they believe both vehicles were on their way to a sports event.
Drugs or alcohol were not a cause of the crash, and everyone had their seatbelts on, according to CHP.