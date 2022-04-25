FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An 11-year-old girl who was killed in a crash on Highway 99 at the start of this month was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

11-year-old Rylee Munsel of Tuolumne passed away in the hospital on April 19, according to the update released Monday.

Rylee Munsel was one of three children involved in the crash at Highway 99 and Clinton Avenue on April 1. According to the CHP, a truck collided with another vehicle leading to a collision with two other cars.

An updated condition of the other people involved in the crash was not released. Crash investigators at the time ruled out the use of drugs and alcohol in the crash.