FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who died after a crash against a palm tree in Fresno County on Monday was identified by the California Highway Patrol.

CHP identified the woman on Tuesday as 27-year-old Maria Garcia of Kerman.

CHP says Garcia was driving around 5:30 a.m. on Kearney Boulevard, east of Howard Avenue, where she allegedly allowed her car to drift to the right onto the dirt shoulder.

Investigators say the driver attempted to correct, then overcorrected and struck a fully-grown palm tree.

CHP states she was taken to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.