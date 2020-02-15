Identical local twins undergo surgery one day apart for life threatening health concern

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Two women from the valley who are identical twins underwent surgery just a day apart to deal with life-threatening health concerns.

They grew up together and have been with each other through the ups and downs. That’s why they said when they got their diagnoses just weeks apart, it was important for them to stay together through it all.

“We encourage each other all the time. If one of us gets down a little bit, we tell them it’s gonna be okay,” Sandra Soares, one of the twins said. “My famous saying is it’s just a bump on the road.”

Sandra and her sister Sherrel Allen have been by each other’s side from the very beginning.

Sherrel was the first one to get her colonoscopy at Community Regional Medical Center.

“I actually had a polyp in my colon, it grew into my appendix,” Allen said.

Two weeks later, Soares went in to get her colonoscopy with the same doctor.

“I just did this follow-up colonoscopy that I needed to do and I almost didn’t do it, I thought why do I need to do it, I get CT scans all the time, but that small little voice said ‘no, you need to do it,’ Soares said. “I went to my appointment with him and he found a lesion, he biopsied it, sure enough, it came back as a carcinoma.”

Dr. Mandeep Singh is the doctor who performed the colonoscopies on them.

“In both cases, chromoscopy was done to screen or to prevent colon cancer but in one sister’s case, she has a history of lung cancer,” Singh said.

Allen underwent surgery two days ago and Soares on Thursday.

The hospital said that to have identical twins under the same roof go through surgery just a day apart, both with colon issues, is very rare.

“Almost unheard of and unknown, but we had the honor of being able to take care of them and we managed to put them in the same room,” Dr. Amir Faith, their surgeon, said.

Although they were in the hospital on Valentine’s Day, they said they’re surrounded with much love and are just glad to be with each other.

“We are very close and we think a lot of the same things, we have the same likes, I know when something is wrong with her, I can feel it and she knows the same thing about me,” Soares said. “There’s this connection between us.”

