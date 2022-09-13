VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Visitors can now get an up-close look at two of the rarest and most iconic military aircraft from World War II.

Two warbirds, the B-17 “Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey” and B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” are on public display at the Visalia Municipal Airport from Tuesday to Sunday.

A lucky few will have the rare opportunity to fly in the planes by purchasing tickets.

“Probably the biggest comment we get on the B-17 is they’re surprised how small it is inside,” says Steve Johsz, with CAF Airbase.

Whether it’s a trip down memory lane for those who live to tell the tale of World War II, history buffs, or kids looking to foster their love of engineering, those who visit will experience an iconic piece of the past.

Ground tours to see the inside of the plane are available until Thursday while flying tours will take place Friday to Sunday.