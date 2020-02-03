Iconic Valley sculptor Margaret Hudson dies at 93

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The iconic Valley sculptor and founder of Earth Arts Studio Margaret Hudson died Sunday at the age of 93.

Earth Arts Studio opened in 1972 after Hudson’s husband fell ill and she needed to support her sons.

She turned 93 last month.

A statement was released about Margaret’s passing Monday:

Fresno-born artist, Margaret (Metzler) Hudson, passed away on Sunday, February 2nd at the age of 93. The same creative energy and loving spirit that she shared with so many Fresnans remained very much alive through several years of slowly declining health. Her three sons and four grandchildren greatly appreciate all the love shown to Margaret over the years by this community, her faithful friends, co-workers at Earth Arts Studio, and devoted caregivers at Victoria’s Care Home. As she neared the end of life, Margaret wanted her family to tell people: “..I love them very much.” Bob Hudson, Margaret’s son

Earth Arts Studio is located at 1936 E. Swift Ave. in Fresno.

In 2016, the studio put out a plea for support as lagging sales was threatening to close the studio. The community rallied and the studio was able to stay open.

