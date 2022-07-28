FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is hosting it’s 30th annual Ice Cream Zoofari this Friday, July 29.

The event, held in partnership with Producers Dairy, give zoo-goers a chance to enjoy unlimited ice cream, sherbets, frozen yogurt and sundaes while enjoying the animal exhibits at the zoo.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Event Information:

Producers Ice Cream Zoofari

Friday, July 29

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tickets:

Members Adult: $23

Non-Member Adult: $25

Day of Non-Member Adult: $27

Members child: $17

Non-Member Child: $20

Day of Non-Member Child: $22

More information here.