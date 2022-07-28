FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is hosting it’s 30th annual Ice Cream Zoofari this Friday, July 29.
The event, held in partnership with Producers Dairy, give zoo-goers a chance to enjoy unlimited ice cream, sherbets, frozen yogurt and sundaes while enjoying the animal exhibits at the zoo.
The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Event Information:
Producers Ice Cream Zoofari
Friday, July 29
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tickets:
Members Adult: $23
Non-Member Adult: $25
Day of Non-Member Adult: $27
Members child: $17
Non-Member Child: $20
Day of Non-Member Child: $22
More information here.