FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Wednesday evening was the first Fresno Unified Board of Trustees meeting following the release of a video showing a Sunnyside High School Vice Principal calling students “ghetto girls” and “section 8 people” on video.

Kyra Schrubb attends Bullard High School. She and her mother were at the FUSD board meeting to speak with trustees about the incident.

In an interview, Schrubb said she and her friend filmed this interaction in a gated community near Fig Garden loop the other week.

She said they had the gate code, as another friend of theirs lives in the neighborhood. Schrubb said out of nowhere, they realized a man was recording them.

That man has since been identified as Sunnyside High School Vice Principal Fred Veenendaal. Schrubb said they asked why they were being filmed, and that’s when the confrontation began.

“He proceeded to record us and then said there are three more black girls walking through, so that was when I pulled out my phone and I started recording him, harassing us, he came onto us,” she said.

She said she felt like she was being racially profiled. She also said she became fearful as he got closer.

“Of course I was scared I ain’t gonna lie, I was, I was scared. You don’t know what could happen,” she added.

After she posted the video, some of her friends and followers told her, who the person she recorded was. She was shocked, and now she and her mom her asking the district for accountability.

“Hopefully he is terminated, that’s what we’re pushing for,” her mother Monica Parker said.

Last week, the district released a statement saying they were investigating the incident and Veenendaal was placed on paid administrative leave. Veenendaal told our news team he did not want to comment on the video while the district investigates but will release a statement through his legal team later.

Community organizer Stacy Williams said this kind of behavior from staff shouldn’t be tolerated. She is also pushing for his termination, saying it’s detrimental to students who have to go to school under his leadership.

“How are you supposed to go into that classroom and get an education, and focus on your school and your grades and your future when you are in constant harm and discrimination, that’s traumatizing,” Williams said.

The board meeting lasted for hours, ending around 10 o’clock at night. Nothing official about the incident was on the agenda, but a handful of speakers stayed until public comment around 9:45 at night to speak on behalf of the students in the video as they could not stay that late. No updates were provided as the investigation is still ongoing.