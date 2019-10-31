“I raised my arm and I shot.” Erika Sandoval admits that she killed her ex-husband

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – The woman accused of shooting and killing her police officer ex-husband has told the court that she killed him.

33-year-old Erika Sandoval admitted on Wednesday that she shot Daniel Green at his home. Sandoval was visibly upset as she admitted to the jury that on February 6th, 2015, she broke into his home, and grabbed a gun off the refrigerator while he was at the gym.

She said she was looking through his safe when she found inappropriate photos which made her concerned for her son. Sandoval said she heard Green come home and waited in their son’s bedroom before coming out.

“As soon as he saw me he said I am going to ******* kill you, and I raised my arm and I shot.”

This isn’t the first time Sandoval has admitted to Green’s murder. Prosecuting attorney David Alavasos has played multiple recordings of her telling officers and detectives she killed Green.

Legal analyst David Mugridge said it is possible the defense is trying to show Sandoval was acting out of passion or rage. That could result in a charge of manslaughter and not murder.

“Those are defenses that you can raise to reduce the consequences to you.”

Mugridge said in this case, that would be the difference between the death penalty or multiple years in prison. However, it opens up Sandoval to a cross-examination. The prosecution has already started pointing out a lack of credibility. Mugridge said Sandoval’s testimony may hurt her case instead of helping it.

“I would that it is huge problem when you have a client that has confessed to police and isn’t saying what she is saying on the witness stand and now she gets up there and says oh, by the way, this is what happened.”

The case is expected to wrap up next week.

