‘I got married there’: Creek Fire destroys homes in Big Creek, blaze rages on

Terrain and weather continue to be huge obstacles for fire crews

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — As the Creek Fire continues to spread at an alarmingly fast rate, we’re learning what families have lost to the flames.

The fire has grown to 73,278 acres, according to CAL Fire. Crews have yet to establish containment lines, as some of the same challenges continue to hinder crews.

All over social media Sunday, evacuees shared the hellish conditions they braved to escape the Creek Fire’s reach.

One of those who escaped was Bill Hatzman Sr. He’s lived in the same house in Big Creek since 1972 — he even got married there.

The Creek Fire sparked Friday evening around Camp Sierra, about three miles from Hatzman’s home. He got the call to evacuate at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, informing his son and daughter about a half-hour later.

He then got together with his neighbors to protect their homes.

“I hung up and [then] got with 20 other people to stay and fight [the fire],” Hatzman said.

For hours, Hatzman and his family didn’t communicate with each other, creating a lot of stress and anxiety.

“There’s no phone contact, there’s no way to reach him — we’re all just petrified thinking, ‘God, get out now,’” said Bill Hatzman Jr.

Eventually, Bill Hatzman Sr. and his dog got to Bill Hatzman Jr.’s home in Visalia. He would also learn his home was destroyed.

He made it out with very little: some clothing and his medications.

As for the firefight, the mountainous terrain continues to be a big obstacle.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who represents the district this fire is burning in, said in his briefing with fire crews he learned win has played a factor as well.

“The wind conditions up here are strong with just the huge temperatures on the valley floor,” Magsig said. “The winds pick up very quickly throughout the day here so the fire will just move in different directions,” Magsig said.

As for what’s next for the Hatzman family, it’s a waiting game as their insurance company is backlogged. They call it a sign of how devastating this fire season has been.

“They’ve had to set the expectation that we would hear from them in the next three days. So, we’re anxious to find out what to do next,” Bill Hatzman Jr. said.

While many have followed mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings, some still have chosen to stay home.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said as long as they are able-bodies adults, they can choose to do that.

However, if they decide to stay, deputies inform them of the dangerous risk they’re putting themselves in.

