VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -For the best view of the Candy Cane Lane Parade, some people recommend getting there early.

“Chairs were dropped off about 5:30 this morning. I come back at 8 a.m. just to make sure everything’s right in its place, and then I’ve been out here since about 10:30.” Ashley Akin said.

However, a good parade route view is not the only reason she and her kids hang out on the main street for hours with cookies and hot chocolate before the parade starts every year. It’s also a tradition.

“So when I was younger, I grew up here and my mom used to do it for us. This used to be Bothof’s over here and she would bring us down and we’d hang out all day and eat pastries, so she made it such a tradition that when I had kids it was just instilled to me and just a special place to me, and I’m just so excited I get to share it with my kids,” Akin said.

This year there were 103 entries in the parade, many of which the CEO of Downtown Visalia Steve Nelson says involved kids and teens, like marching bands and high school dance teams. He said the theme this year was Christmas around the world.

“We chose that because of everything that’s going on today in the world, we thought hey, let’s look and see what the world does for Christmas, and we’re hoping that some of the entry floats, will kind of steer that direction, and maybe we’ll see how other people celebrate Christmas.”

But Nelson says whatever theme there is, there’s one thing visitors can always count on at the Candy Cane Lane Parade.

“I’m able to see the kid’s faces, I see them waving and excitedly when people come by and that’s what it means for me for the parade,” Nelson said.

Residents who missed the parade Monday night do not need to worry because they can come back on Dec. 9 for Christmas at the Plaza.