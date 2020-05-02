‘I feel I’m rewarded, I feel I’m special’: Fresno honors its health care workers

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A crowd of applause outside Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno Friday to show appreciation to the health care workers inside.

Officers with Fresno Police, deputies with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and crews from Fresno Fire all clapped to show their gratitude.

“The firefighters, the sheriff’s, and the police department, they understand what our staff is doing and how vital it is right now, and thank goodness they’re at work,” said Community Medical Centers’ Katie Zenovich.

“I feel I’m rewarded, I feel I’m special, I feel very proud in helping our community,” said phlebotomist Ronnie Garcia.

The health care workers returned the applause – showing that the gratitude is mutual.

“It was just awesome,” said phlebotomist Aimee Wright. “It was really nice because they’re all first responders too, so they’re out on the frontlines just as much as we are, and then they’re showing us their appreciation, and we appreciate them just as much.”

But the thanks did not stop there. After the parade, 100 meals from the Elbow Room in Fresno’s Fig Garden Village were delivered to health care workers as another way to say thank you for their dedication.

