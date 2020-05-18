‘I don’t want another parent to have this pain’: Fresno woman hopes for change after losing son to fentanyl

Elaine Hudson lost her son on April 17 after he overdosed on fentanyl disguised as Xanax pills

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A disturbing trend is rearing its ugly head in Fresno County again: fentanyl-related deaths.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said drug dealers have been selling it as Xanax pills. Elaine Hudson shared how she lost her son to the drug in a now viral Facebook post. She hopes by sharing her story, parents will be on alert.

Hudson describes her son Frankie DePrima as a guy who had a huge heart.

“He was always smiling and as he got older he cared about everybody,” Hudson said. “But, he was also a prankster. He pulled some good jokes on me.”

Sunday marks exactly one month since Hudson lost DePrima. On April 17, she assumed he was sleeping all day when he wouldn’t answer his phone while she was doing yardwork.

But, when she got to his room and unlocked his door — she found him dead on the floor.

“They estimate that he’d probably been gone for 12-to-15 hours. So, he must’ve passed away around 3 a.m.,” Hudson said. “That’s why he didn’t answer because he was gone already.”

Hudson also found what looked to be Xanax pills, later finding out the pills were fake and laced with fentanyl. She said DePrima’s toxicology report showed he had six times the lethal dose in his system.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about these kind of pills last week. It’s not the first time such a warning was issued by them. Last year, a warning was issued after three people overdosed on fentanyl after thinking it was cocaine.

Flindt Andersen, founder of Parents & Addicts In Need — better known as PAIN — said he’s gotten multiple calls of fentanyl-related deaths. Just this past week alone, he said three mothers have called him saying their children have overdosed on this drug.

He adds it speaks to the already existing issue with Xanax in the area.

“It could be as simple as two weeks that they become dependent upon the drug. They’re not a drug addict yet, but they become dependent on the drug. Now they’re going to need more and more in order just not to feel sick,” Andersen said.

As Hudson grips with the death of her son, she’s now on a mission: get these drugs off the streets.

“I don’t want another parent to have this pain that I have. I’m never seeing my son again. You can’t imagine how bad this hurts,” she said. “It’s a pain I could never imagine.”

For those interested in the services PAIN provides, you can click here for their website. You can also contact them at 559-579-1551.

You can also call Andersen directly at 559-978-9239.

