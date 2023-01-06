FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a fire swept through a Fresno strip mall early Friday morning, owners and employees of the businesses there are now figuring out what to do next.

The fire tore through the strip mall at the intersection of Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road at around 4:30 a.m. destroying the businesses inside.

When fire crews arrived they saw flames shooting from the roof and quickly jumped into action. A total of 55 firefighters from both city and county fire departments were called to the scene.

“Unfortunately, this building didn’t have a sprinkler system. And it also had a common attic space, which once the fire got into the attic it was able to run the length of the building,” said Jonathan Lopez with the Fresno Fire Department.

The flames were so intense firefighters had to back out of the building in fear that the roof would collapse.

When the sun was up, a group of barbers who had just started their jobs at Blendz Barber Lounge arrived and saw the damage first-hand. Now they have to find a new place to cut hair.

“I just moved over to find a better opportunity. To better myself and grow as a barber, you know a better opportunity for my family. To come here and see it burned down its kind of like a big setback,” said Omar Alvarez, a barber at the shop.

The only business still intact is the Sunnyside Delicatessen. Fresno Fire officials say it was saved by a block wall that separated it from the other businesses – but it is still closed after it suffered its own damage.

“It was a very hard text message to send…’don’t come to work today’,” said Megan Husak, one of the owners of Sunnyside Delicatessen.

“People’s livelihoods were lost today and I don’t know where to go from here,” she said.

Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez represents District 5, where the fire happened. He told us it was a very sad day for southeast Fresno and is hoping the city will help.

“We have helped small businesses in the past in a very similar situation. So, I’m gonna schedule a meeting with them early next week and see how the city can help. We’re gonna pull together and make sure we get through it, and more importantly, come up with a plan to rebuild,” said Chavez.

Fresno Fire investigators are yet to determine what caused the fire.