‘I don’t feel safe’: Neighbors worried after possible gang-related shooting at nearby shopping center

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A shooting in a popular north east Fresno shopping center parking lot, leaves one man possibly injured.

Fresno Police are searching for answers.

Officers say the shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday, in the Piazza Del Fiore parking lot off of Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.

Police believe the shooting is gang-related.

“I’m really shocked about it, everybody in this neighborhood is,” says Sharon Cox, a resident who lives nearby.

Police say a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital but was not cooperative. It’s unclear if that victim is connected to this incident.

“It’s just shocking, I don’t feel safe,” Cox expressed.

She says she did not hear the gunshots, but says she almost went to one of the late night popular hang out spots nearby.

“Changed my mind, decided to stay in and it appears to be a really good choice that I made because it’s just so very close to where this happened,” Cox explained.

Management of nearby businesses did not want to go on camera, but they say the bars can sometimes attract rowdy crowds. They say the late night bars might do better elsewhere, but Cox disagrees.

“You know taco bell stays open late at night and this shooting could have easily occurred at taco bell, I mean people are going to do dumb things regardless and you just never know when it’s going to happen, if you’re going to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Investigators ask if anyone has information to call the Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.

