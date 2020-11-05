‘I could just tell she was happy:’ Fresno County teen reunites with stolen goat

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – A Fresno County teenager’s goat is safe after its theft was tracked down to a Los Angeles County animal activist, who said she was rescuing the goat because she believed it was being treated inhumanely, deputies say.

Deputies say they recovered the stolen Boer goat on Tuesday and returned it to the teenager, who is a student out of Central West High School.

“When I got her back into my arms I could just tell she was happy,” said sophomore Faith Schroeder.

Schroeder says her goat Tilly is known as ‘silly Tilly ‘ for her fun personality.

“She is just really friendly, she loves people and she loves to run. Like if you start running she will run with you. she is kind of like a dog,” said Schroeder.

The goat was first reported stolen on Thursday when the owner said it was taken from a secured pen on the Central West High School campus. The goat was being kept for breeding purposes.

“When I came home from swim practice and my mom told me that Tilly is missing, I kind of freaked out, like why would someone do something like that?” said Schroeder.

Schroeder is one of the more than 700 Central Fresno FFA students. She has raised Tilly and another dairy goat, named Luna.

“A lot of students choose to take animal projects because they like the experience, they learn responsibility. These are the kids out here feeding, watering, cleaning the animals twice a day. 110 degrees they are still out here caring for these animals,” said Ag Teacher June Bettencourt.

According to detectives, they developed leads pointing toward 23-year-old Alexandria Fall from Los Angeles County being in possession of the goat. After they made contact with Fall, arrangements were made to return the goat to its owner.

Tilly is now in quarantine away from other animals in case she was exposed to other animals with parasites.

“We’re getting her checked out tomorrow to make sure she is good, you know, she is healthy,” said Schroeder.

GOAT FOUND! @FresnoSheriff detectives found “Tilly,” a goat cared for by Central West student, Faith. They say the goat was stolen from campus last week by a 23-year-old animal activist from Los Angeles who thought it was being inhumanely cared for @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/EWOtPXjeuA — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) November 4, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.