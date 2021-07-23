DA: ‘I am angry,’ convicted Yosemite Lakes Park arsonist to be released

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County District Attorney announced Friday during a press conference the upcoming release of a convicted arsonist.

“This is an outrage, I am angry, this is wrong and it should not be happening,” District Attorney Sally Moreno said as convicted arsonist Kenneth Allen Jackson is set to be released on Tuesday.

Jackson was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was in prison for 8 years, Moreno said. 

In 2014, Jackson was sentenced for intentionally setting multiple fires at Yosemite Lakes Park. The fires reportedly caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com