DA: ‘I am angry,’ convicted Yosemite Lakes Park arsonist to be released

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County District Attorney announced Friday during a press conference the upcoming release of a convicted arsonist.

“This is an outrage, I am angry, this is wrong and it should not be happening,” District Attorney Sally Moreno said as convicted arsonist Kenneth Allen Jackson is set to be released on Tuesday.

Jackson was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was in prison for 8 years, Moreno said.

In 2014, Jackson was sentenced for intentionally setting multiple fires at Yosemite Lakes Park. The fires reportedly caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.