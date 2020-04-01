I-5 over Grapevine closed due after big rig crash spills liquid chlorine onto freeway lanes

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Interstate 5 over the Grapevine is closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a tanker truck hauling hazardous material, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The freeway is currently closed between Grapevine Road in Kern County and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County as traffic is diverted to alternate routes.

The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Lebec Road involving a big rig hauling hazardous material, spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson said. The freeway was closed after hazardous material leaked into the roadway.

Caltrans District 7 tweeted that the big rig spilled liquid chlorine and said the Highway 138 connector onto I-5 near Castaic was also closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 Grapevine CLOSED in both directions — NB at Lebec Rd and SB at Grapevine Rd — due to traffic collision involving tanker truck and big rig, with hazardous spill of liquid Chloride in NB lanes. WB SR-138 and NB I-5 connector also CLOSED. Duration unknown. pic.twitter.com/fv4NHgHAbo — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 1, 2020

There is no estimation for how long the closure will remain in place.

The CHP asked motorists to avoid traveling through the area or find an alternative route.

Real-time updates can be found on Caltrans QuickMaps website.

