I-5 closed in western Fresno County after semi-truck spills 25,000 pounds of canned food

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Northbound I-5 is closed in western Fresno County after a big rig overturned spilling 25,000 pounds of canned food Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
The crash was reported around 10:00 p.m. near I-5 and Highway 145.
Caltrans said traffic is being detoured via Highway 145 and Derrick Avenue back onto Northbound I-5 at Highway 33.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The highway could reopen around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, according to CHP.