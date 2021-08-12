I-5 closed in western Fresno County after semi-truck spills 25,000 pounds of canned food

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Northbound I-5 is closed in western Fresno County after a big rig overturned spilling 25,000 pounds of canned food Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash was reported around 10:00 p.m. near I-5 and Highway 145.

FRESNO COUNTY: Northbound I-5 is currently CLOSED at State Route 145 due to an overturned big rig, including 25,000 pounds of canned food spilled on the roadway. Traffic is being detoured via SR 145 & Derrick Avenue back onto Northbound I-5 at SR 33. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/eQ41uCYATG — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 12, 2021

Caltrans said traffic is being detoured via Highway 145 and Derrick Avenue back onto Northbound I-5 at Highway 33.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The highway could reopen around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, according to CHP.