I-5 closed in western Fresno County after semi-truck spills 25,000 pounds of canned food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Picture Courtesy Caltrans)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Northbound I-5 is closed in western Fresno County after a big rig overturned spilling 25,000 pounds of canned food Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash was reported around 10:00 p.m. near I-5 and Highway 145.

Caltrans said traffic is being detoured via Highway 145 and  Derrick Avenue back onto Northbound I-5 at Highway 33. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The highway could reopen around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, according to CHP. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com